Nancy O'Connell, age 55, of Parker, KS, died October 21, 2021, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Visitation is planned 10-11 a.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, followed by service at 11 a.m. all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Followed by cremation.
Memorials are to Taking it to the Streets send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie KS 66064.
