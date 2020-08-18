Nancy Winters

Nancy Sue (Stanley) Winters, age 78, of Prairie Village, Kansas, formerly of Amsterdam, Missouri, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born October 13, 1941, to Scott and Lois Stanley in Independence, Missouri.
Nancy attended Northeast High School in Independence where she met the love of her life, Roy Lee Winters. After graduating in 1959, Nancy attended Louisiana Tech University before returning to Independence and marrying Roy in a beautiful, traditional church wedding on April 15, 1961. Roy and Nancy were the proud parents of three wonderful children. And in 1972, they moved their family to Amsterdam, Missouri, where they relished turning an old farmstead into their family's home and raising their children. Roy and Nancy loved, and actively participated in their rural community.
Nancy worked as a substitute teacher for the Miami Rl School District before receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Education at UMKC. Nancy then taught third grade in the Louisburg School District for 26 years. She loved her students and was a dedicated teacher. Every one of them knew when she snapped her finger it was time to focus on schoolwork. She loved enriching the lives of so very many children.
Nancy made sure Roy and her children were involved in her beloved Amsterdam Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, was the choir director and organized countless years of Bible school. Nancy especially loved her opportunities to fill in during special music performances during Sunday services.
Nancy retired from teaching in 2004, but she and Roy continued to stay involved and be active with their family. They made furniture, traveled and attended their grandchildren's many activities, just as they had with their own children for many years. Nancy and Roy spent countless hours watching and helping support their children's and grandchildren's sporting and school events, always with great pride.
Nancy is survived by her son, Jeff Winters and wife Tyra of Lithia, Florida; daughter, Jennifer Rhoades and husband Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri; three beloved grandchildren, Jacob Herrell and wife Shannon of Butler, Missouri and Kelsey and Trevor Lee Winters of Lithia, Florida; and countless other relatives that loved and cherished her but are too numerous to name. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister DJ, brother Bill, husband Roy Lee, and son Michael Lee.
Nancy’s family would also like to give special thanks the caregivers who have helped support her over the years, Whitney, Marshell, Abby and Bailey.
Nancy’s wishes were to be cremated. A visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. with a celebration of life ceremony following at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, Missouri. Inurnment, Westpoint Cemetery, Amsterdam, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nancy's Closet at Louisburg Broadmoor Elementary School or the Alzheimer’s Association-Heart of America Chapter in KC.
Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
