Nanette Krasovic passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. She was 89 years old.
Nanette was born in Paola, Kansas, to the late Nick L. Quimby and Ruby Ivy Quimby. She lived in Paola, Kansas, and Joliet, Illinois, for most of her life. She was residing in Morris, Illinois, when she passed. She is survived by her three daughters: Kristine Hamilton (James Henry), and Kathleen Jackson (Arthur), Kelly Bellina (Joseph) as well as three grandchildren and their spouses, and one great-grandson.
Nanette grew up in Paola, Kansas. She attended Paola High School and graduated from the Ursuline Academy, Paola, Kansas. She received a national award for her portfolio of original dress designs and a job opportunity to move to New York City. After that, she taught dance and received an opportunity to pursue professional options. She married Frank Hamilton from Paola, Kansas, and moved to Joliet, Illinois, to raise three children.
At Ursuline Academy, she was baptized into the Catholic faith where she began her life long connection with the nuns of the Ursuline Order. Her Catholic faith remained the center of her life. She founded and for many years was dedicated to managing the Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at Holy Trinity Church in Paola, Kansas.
She counted among her most valued friends Warren Wols and the late Bishop Romeo Blanchette of the Diocese of Joliet. She worked tirelessly on projects for Bishop Blanchette for many years. A few of her charitable endeavors included St. Joseph’s Auxiliary Hospital Board and the St. Patrick’s Retirement Guild Board. Nanette treasured her memories of travel to shrines dedicated to the Blessed Virgin: Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of Medjugorje.
The Lord bestowed many blessings on Nanette. She was a gifted artist, a painter working mostly in oil. In the words of one of her daughters, “Mom was an artist, a dancer and a beautiful person”. Nanette modeled regularly for charitable events as well as Ferenbacher’s and Al Baskin. She was also interested in following the artist Jerry Yarnell, English history, and playing the game Catch Phrase. She was a beloved mother, and friend throughout her life, and she will be greatly missed.
Private services were held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home at 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL on Tuesday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
