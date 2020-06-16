Naomi Anderson

Naomi Marie (Harris) Anderson, 64, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in hospice care in Los Angeles, California, after a long struggle with dementia.
She was born on November 11, 1955, in Lawrence, Kansas to Richard and Rosemary (Auchard) Harris.
The Harris family moved to Cheney, Kansas in 1960. Growing up here, Naomi was a member of the Vinita 4-H and she worked part-time in a veterinary clinic. She developed a great love for animals, as well as for music and she also enjoyed doing many fabric handicrafts.
Naomi graduated from Cheney High School (CHS) in 1974 as valedictorian of her class. Music was a big part of her life; she sang in the CHS concert choir, played the clarinet in the CHS band, sang at several weddings and funerals and accompanied many soloists on the piano, during vocal music competitions.
She attended the University of Kansas (KU) and graduated in 1979, with degrees in Music Education and Music Therapy. After graduating from KU, Naomi accepted an elementary school music teaching position in Paola, Kansas.
While living in Paola, Naomi also completed realtor training. She was introduced to her husband to be, Rodney Anderson, by his best friend’s mother, who Naomi sold real estate for. Naomi married Rodney Anderson in 1983. She was an accomplished seamstress, designing and making her own wedding gown and veil.
In 1984, Naomi and Rodney moved to St. John, Kansas, where she taught music in the Stafford, Kansas school district. And in 1988, Naomi and Rodney became the proud parents of Kyle Austin Anderson, now of Los Angeles, California.
In the early 1990's, Naomi continued teaching as the family moved to Centralia, Missouri, then to Shelbina, Missouri, and finally to Des Moines, Iowa. Here, Naomi accepted a teaching position at Ruby Van Meter school, a school for secondary students with significant intellectual disabilities. Naomi was also baptized at the Grace Baptist Church, where she served as Choir Director and Church Pianist for over 20 years.
Naomi was predeceased by her parents Richard and Rosemary Harris and her husband of 32 years, Rodney Anderson. She is survived by her son, Kyle, brother and sister-in-law Russell and Julie Harris, mother-in-law and father-in-law Doris and Frank Anderson and many other relatives.
She will be missed but never forgotten. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 112 County Line Road, Des Moines, Iowa.
