Naomi Mae Alkire, 87, of Paola, KS, passed away peacefully in her home December 29, 2020, surrounded by her daughters.
She was born April 30, 1933, in Eldorado Springs, Mo. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G. Alkire, parents Linn Floyd & Irene Alee Adams, and brothers Jimmie Adams and Frank Adams.
Naomi Alkire (Adams) was united in marriage to Kennth G. Alkire on October 1st, 1953, in Nevada, MO. Eventually making their home in Osawatomie, Kansas raising their daughters until Kenneth passed in 1996.
Naomi worked at Mode O’Day sewing factory and Holiday Manor in Osawatomie, KS, prior to working at Miami County Hospital in Paola, KS, until she retired in 1995.
Kenneth & Naomi loved traveling in their camping trailer attending BlueGrass Festivals and visiting many different states. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and sewing. Over the years she made quilts for her sisters, daughters and all her grandchildren. All the grandchildren have wonderful memories spending time with their grandma.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda Alkire Paola, KS, Rebekah Davis (Chuck) Paola, KS, Beverly Alkire (Rick Hollinger) Paola KS. Grandchildren, Chellie Huber (Brian) Burlington, KS, Lacy Meridith (Brian) Paola, KS, Jeff Payne (Amy) Seligman, MO, Matt Davis (Ye) Raymore, MO, Ken Davis (Missy) Belton, MO, John Davis (Chelsha Howard) Olathe, KS, Joe Gauger Winter Park, CO and David Gauger Prairie Village, KS and 10 great grandchildren. Sisters Esther Edmondson (Jeff) Gardner, KS and Alice Sharp Claremore, OK. As well as many other family members.
Naomi will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Osawatomie Cemetery. No service will be held at this time but a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To leave condolences or to leave a special memory of Naomi, go to the share memory tab at Dengelmortuary.com
Memorials to the Olathe Hospice in care of the funeral home. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, Kansas 66071
