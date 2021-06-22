Nathan Thomas Peterka
Nathan Thomas Peterka, 35, of Paola, Kansas, left this world on June 13, 2021.
Nathan was born June 21, 1985, in Hays, Kansas, to Tom Peterka and Galene (Brown) Steckel.
Nathan married Lindsy (Harders) Peterka on September 13, 2013.
Surviving to honor his memory are his wife, Lindsy, Paola, KS; his mother Galene Steckel, Russell, KS; his father Tom Peterka, Paola, KS; stepfather Rod Steckel, Russell, KS; sisters Nicole Barrera, Russell, KS; Haley Chavez and husband, Luis, Grandview, MO; Heather Steckel, Russell, KS; Crystal Miner and husband, Dan, Hays, KS; one brother, Jerod Steckel, Russell, KS; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins, all who he loved very much.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. Burial of ashes will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, with the family present to greet friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Memorial has been established with American Kidney Foundation. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.
