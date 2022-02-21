Ned Alan Lee, 74, of Stilwell, KS, passed on to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022.
He had been at home with his daughter and a valiant effort was made by the staff at the emergency room of Advent Health Shawnee Mission Hospital, but he did not survive. He was the recipient of a kidney transplant in 2013, and had found himself to be in declining health these past few months.
He was born August 23, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. The son of the late Walter Raymond Lee and Laurel Claire Huntsman. He was the youngest of four siblings.
He graduated from Louisburg High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army as a Infantryman in the war in Vietnam. After his Honorable discharge, he was employed by Ironworkers Union Local 10 as Journeyman welder. Later in life he made a drastic change of employment and succeeded as a Life Insurance Salesman for Prudential. In his free time he enjoyed going to the lake with friends, training his Border Collies, and building custom motorcycles.
He is survived by his second son Brandon Scott Lee, his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Scott Sharts of Overland Park, KS. Two granddaughters, Casper Lee and Chelsea Lee Oakman of Overland Park, KS. Sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Al Scott of Louisburg, KS. Sister and brother-in-law Dora and Richard Howell of Springfield MO.
A service will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2 PM, Dengel and Son Mortuary in Paola, KS. Burial will take place at Wagstaff Cemetery.
