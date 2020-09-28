Nellie Haufle

1930-2020
Nellie Mae Brizendine Schull-Haufle, age 90, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home with family and friends at her side.
Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Burial will take place at the Masonic Cemetery, California, Missouri on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, following a service at 1:00 p.m. at Windmill Ridge Funeral Home in California, Missouri.
Nellie was born March 17, 1930, in Lupus, Missouri to Herbert Lee and Bertha Marie (Small) Brizendine.
She was united in marriage to Alvin G. Schull on her 16th birthday in 1946 until he passed in 1991. She later married Ralph W. Haufle who preceded her in death in 2002. She then became life companion to Hillery A. McVey of Paola, Kansas until she passed away. "Just two old fools taking care of each other."
Nellie always took care of people. Before her teen years, she would help and babysit other children for mid-wives until she married Alvin and worked at the hospital in California, Missouri until moving to Kansas City, Missouri where the Missouri Pacific Railroad (Alvin's employer) transferred to. In 1958, they moved to Osawatomie, Kansas and she worked for the Miami County Hospital until 1983.
Nellie enjoyed life itself, most important children, she always said the nursery was the best part of her job. Making quilts from cutting pieces to sewing and quilting them, embroidery work, puzzles, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends were also part of her pastime.
Survivors include her children Beverly J. Nesler (Bill) of Augusta, Kansas, Larry Schull (Joyce) of Parker, Kansas, David Schull (Nancy) of Florida, and Randy J. Schull of Paola, Kansas; one sister Velma L. Lear (Stanley) of Humansville, Missouri; daughter-in-law Brenda Schull of Osawatomie; along with 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son Mark Allen Schull husband of Brenda, one son-in-law Jimmy Chester husband to Randy, a sister Wanda L. Herman, a grandson Ronald Dale Nesler, and her parents.
