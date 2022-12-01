Nikki June Feuerborn, 79, known as Mimi to her family, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Nikki is survived by her husband, Glen; daughters, Megan Featherston, Tara Griffith (Steve) and Glenda Feuerborn; grandchildren, Parker Featherston, Colton Kropf, Sophia Zahn, Tessa Griffith and Campbell Griffith; great-grandchild, Brenlee Kropf; siblings, Rita Boydston, Paula Walter, Lana Falke and John Drum; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos