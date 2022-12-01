Nikki June Feuerborn, 79, known as Mimi to her family, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Nikki is survived by her husband, Glen; daughters, Megan Featherston, Tara Griffith (Steve) and Glenda Feuerborn; grandchildren, Parker Featherston, Colton Kropf, Sophia Zahn, Tessa Griffith and Campbell Griffith; great-grandchild, Brenlee Kropf; siblings, Rita Boydston, Paula Walter, Lana Falke and John Drum; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Nikki valued relationships and spent a lifetime making friends and keeping them. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul Drum and Beryl Goodwin Drum.
Nikki was born on January 28, 1943, in Garnett, Kansas. She was a bright light from the beginning. Always a quick study and eager to take life by the tail, Nikki graduated from Westphalia High School at only 16 years old. She attended college at Chanute Community College then transferred to Emporia State.
Nikki and Glen owned several businesses throughout their 46 years of marriage. Nikki loved politics and was known as “The best of the best in Kansas Legislative Services”. She committed herself to state government from 1991-2010 and worked for a variety of Representatives and Senators.
Nikki, a lifelong supporter of women's educational philanthropies, was a member of the P.E.O. for 32 years in Chapters P and JI in Holton, Kansas, and Chapter EP in Topeka. She served as the Kansas State P.E.O. President in 2005-2006.
Nikki loved to entertain and made interior design seem effortless. Her sense of style resonated in her persona, her home, and the thousands of parties she hosted in her lifetime. She loved all things beautiful and exemplified living life to the fullest. The families favorite quote from Nikki is, “If you can’t see my jewelry from across the street, it is not worth wearing.”
Visitation will be 5 p.m. and the family invites everyone to a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, in the memo line please write for the Virginia Davis Memorial Fund, and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
