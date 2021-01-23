Nora Crawford of Bucyrus, Ks., passed away on January 16, 2021, after a short illness. The daughter of Harold and Rita Brown was born on July 10, 1950. She was 70 years old.
Nora graduated from Louisburg High School with the class of 1968. She retired from Continental Can of Lenexa, Ks, after 35 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Elizabeth Moser and Beatrice Hamilton.
She is survived by two sons Eric Dodson and Jeff Dodson, both of Bucyrus, two sisters Carol Bradin of Stilwell and Roberta Guetterman of Bucyrus, one brother, James Brown of Hillsdale, Ks, and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel (913) 837-4310 www.dengelmortuary.com
