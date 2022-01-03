Norma Jean Browning, 93, Paola, peacefully passed away on December 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born in Fort Scott, KS, on September 19, 1928, to Vernon and Rachel Hart. At a young age, she moved with the family to Osawatomie, KS, where she spent her childhood and graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1946.
She was united in marriage to Bill Browning on June 26, 1947, and spent her life raising their 3 children. As a wife and homemaker, she always prepared many family favorites in her kitchen. She was best known by her family for her homemade noodles, apple pies, and “angel pie." Getting to see her great-grandchildren was a light in her life.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Robert Hart.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Sims (Bruce) of Leawood, Ron Browning of Paola, and Pam Browning of Overland Park; granddaughters Neely (Sims) Schiefelbein (Scot) of Overland Park, and Lacey (Sims) Gruenebaum (Andy) of Overland Park; great grandchildren Chance and Ella Schiefelbein and Gibson and Jolie Gruenebaum. She is also survived by many loving extended family members, including her dear friend and sister-in-law Wilma Browning.
The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional staff of Springhill Care & Rehab for their professional and loving care, and the calm and caring local EMTs.
Per Norma’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service at a later date.
In honor of her love for her great grandchildren, memorials can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
