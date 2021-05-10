Norma Jean Low, age 91, of Fontana, KS, died Tuesday April 27, 2021, at Vintage Park of Louisburg.
Norma was born February 26, 1930, in Kansas City, KS. She was the fifth of twelve children born to Thomas J. and Ester Mae (Mabery) Anglen. Norma grew up in Kansas City, Kansas.
On April 17, 1948, Norma and Donald Dunn Low were united in marriage. They made their home where Donald’s grandparents had lived in Fontana. They became the parents of four children.
Most of her life, Norma was a house wife, stay at home mother and famer’s wife. Later in life she did work out of the home. She worked at a mercantile store and also in the kitchen at Prairie View School district.
Norma and Donald enjoyed traveling. They spent summers in Minnesota and winters in Texas. Along with cruises, the couple traveled to Alaska and enjoyed deep sea fishing. Norma enjoyed playing Bunco and pitch. She was a member of a pitch club in Fontana. Norma liked to sew, crochet and craft. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Fontana. She was also a member of the Fontana Eastern Star and the Fontana American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, one son Earl Low, her parents, two brothers Ray and Bob Anglen, and three sisters Evelyn Wuckowitsch, Hallie Renfro and Judy Jamison.
Survivors include three children; Donna (Bob) Ray of Port St. Joe, FL, Peggy (Brian) Johnson of Arcola, MO and Larry (Cindy Wassmer) Low of Fontana, KS; ten grandchildren, Stacy, Eric, Christa, Jill, Kimberly, Nathan, Rachael, Mike, Brian and Brandon and fourteen great grandchildren. Two brothers Jerry Anglen of Branson, MO, and Montey Anglen of Branson, MO and four sisters Wanda Yaw of Gardner, KS, June Bacon of Emporia, KS and Dixie Lee Barnette of Mound City, KS and Linda Cawby of Lee Summit, MO. Along with other relatives and friends. Norma was cremated and a Memorial Service was May 6, 2021 at Church of Christ Fontana. Burial of Ashes at Fontana Cemetery. Memorial is to Church of Christ Fontana send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
