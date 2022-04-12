Norma “Jean” Schnider passed on to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was able to pass at home as she had always wanted, due to the love and dedication of her family.
She was born November 23, 1933, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Kenneth L. and Ruby C. (Harrison) Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters and Daughter Anna Christine Bentzinger and Granddaughter Katherine E. Honn Devlin.
She is survived by son Kenneth R. (Janet) of Spring Hill, KS, daughters Kimberly L. (Jerry) Hoover of Louisburg, KS, and Roberta J. (Bruce) Atwood of LaCygne, KS, nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Jean married Robert R. Honn on September 7, 1952, in Casper, Wyoming. They had 4 children. Bob and Jean lived in Overland Park, Kansas, for many years and also lived in Spring Hill, Kansas until 1986.
Jean married Don Schnider on March 10, 1989, and they lived in Grove, Oklahoma, for nearly 20 years until Don passed away.
Jean moved to Louisburg in 2006 to be near family. She spent many happy hours enjoying her adult children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Jean had an insatiable curiosity about all things and would ask her family “Hey, can you Google this for me?” She loved her Bible, the outdoors, birds and animals, hiking, bowling, tennis and her family. She was an accomplished pianist, especially loved Chopin and was in church choirs much of her life. No one wanted to battle her in a game of Scrabble. She knew all the rules and played by them fiercely. Jean or Gi Gi as her grand and great grandchildren called her was also an artist. Over the years she sketched and painted for loved ones. In her younger days she raced Formula V (Volkswagen) cars against men.
She grew an enormous garden and taught us all to can, and especially to help her snap beans. She didn’t really like to cook but boy did she enjoy eating. She was the most amazing Mom and Gi Gi ever with a witty sense of humor. Beside all of her many loves and talents, she had a strong faith, devotion and love for the Lord!
A private Celebration of her Life was held on March 12, at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.