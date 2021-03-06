Norman Edward “Ed” Hale, 71, of Spring Hill, KS, passed away March 4, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation will be Wed., March 10, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 South Webster, Spring Hill, KS followed by a private family graveside at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Wayside Waifs. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, KS (913) 592-2244. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Ed was born Aug. 8, 1949 in Kansas City, MO, to Earl Omer and Elsa Mae (Wilson) Hale. He grew up in the Stilwell area and graduated from Stilwell High School in 1967. Ed married Marsha Kay Newton in 1973 in the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. He was in the Air Force Reserves for six years. Ed was a yardmaster for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years. He enjoyed KU basketball, camping, and riding his gaited horses, as well as spending time with his cats, dogs and raising Angus cattle. Ed will be missed by numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father. Ed is survived by his wife, Marsha, of the home; his mother Elsa, Spring Hill, KS; brother, Richard and wife Carol Hale, Paola, KS and sister, Carolyn Jennings, Lee’s Summit, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.