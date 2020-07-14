Norman Minden

1924 - 2020
Norman H. Minden, age 96, of Paola, KS, went to be with the Lord, with loved ones by his side on July 11, 2020, at North Point Skilled Nursing Center.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Paola Chapel. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Paola Cemetery.
Norman was born January 14, 1924, on a farm Southeast of Paola, Kansas. He was the youngest of eight children born to John & Ida Reifel Minden. He graduated 8th grade at Trinity Lutheran School and received his G.E.D. in Paola in 1978.
Norman took over the family farm at the age of 18 after his father suffered a stroke, and he continued to farm until the 1951 flood wiped out the entire crop. He held many different jobs over the years including running a paper route, driving a gasoline transport, selling insurance, and selling Moorman’s feed. In 1959, was appointed to the Railway Mail Service. He later transferred to the Kansas City Kansas Post Office, retiring in 1984. After retirement, he served as Miami County Civil Defense Director, worked as Court Bailiff in the District Court in Paola, and organized transportation and drove for Foster Grandparents for 20 years. He also worked part-time as an ambulance driver in Miami County for eleven years while employed by the post office.
He married Lois Karstetter in 1950 and that marriage was blessed with four children. The marriage ended in divorce and in 1975 he was married to Carol Wurtz. Norm and Carol traveled extensively, visiting all of the lower 48 states and were active in their CB club.
He loved the outdoors, sports, hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. As a young man, he played on several area baseball teams. In his later years, he spent many hours at the Paola Senior Center especially enjoying the sport of Wii bowling, accomplishing several perfect games over the years. He was always entertaining with his magic tricks and sharing his many life experiences with family, friends, and acquaintances.
Norman was baptized and confirmed into Trinity Lutheran Church, Block Kansas. He later transferred to First Lutheran Church Paola, where he was an active member serving on many boards including Finance, Treasury, and School Board and served as a Church Elder. He was a life member of the Paola Optimist Club working on many civic projects with that organization. He was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, serving as President for two years.
He is survived by his very special friend Grace Donham of Osawatomie; three sons Stan (Robbi) Minden of Granger, IN; Mark (Jan) Minden of Paola; and Brad (J’Laine) Minden of Elkhorn, NE; stepchildren Alan (Linda) Wurtz of Phoenix AZ; Jim Wurtz of Paola; Sue Willard of Ft. Scott, KS; and Scott (Tamara) Wurtz of Merritt Island, FL; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol; his parents, daughter Linda Minden Newton, grandson Hans Wurtz, brothers Joe Minden and Ralph Minden, sisters Manda Prothe, Elsie Prothe, Edna Alpert, Stella Vohs and Lillian Homrighausen.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Paola First Lutheran Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Norman’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
