1925-2020
Nadine Hardy, age 95, of Louisburg, KS, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020, with family lovingly by her side.
Nadine was born on May 30, 1925 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Manuel and Myrtle Tucker. She and George were joined in marriage on January 2, 1942, right before he was shipped out to serve in World War II.
Nadine lived a vibrant and exciting life, riding the rails out to California soon after to stay with him until he was sent overseas, serving in the Pacific Theater of the war. In 1951, after the war, Nadine and George settled in Louisburg, Kansas to raise their family. She lived out the remainder of her life there.
Nadine had five kids, Nelda, George, Betty, Cathy and Shirley all of whom she loved beyond measure. Friends and family always felt welcome at the farm, where she was known for huge meals, great parties, good fishing, horseback riding, and no matter what George and his buddies would go out and hunt, Nadine cooked it up and made sure it tasted delicious. Every Sunday was like Thanksgiving.
Nadine’s sense of humor and gregarious laugh made all feel comfortable and like a part of the family. She loved her kids, but when she had grandkids, she really lit up. She would do absolutely anything for them and she loved every minute she spent with them. They felt the same way.
There was no summer that was more fun than one spent at the farm fishing, riding horses, picking corn, helping grandpa count the cows, bottle feeding the calves, or playing a rousing game of 5000, Aggravation or Shanghai. The way she always won made everyone wonder if she somehow tipped the dice in her favor.
Anyone who walked into her life was part of her family forever. She loved the friends of her kids and grandkids like they were her own. She never judged anyone for their faults and always accepted everyone at face value and for who they were. An important lesson for all of us.
She was famous for her poems that would make your heart melt and her pies (chocolate Alabama and lemon to be sure). She will be missed beyond measure and stories will be told for generations.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, all of her siblings and her granddaughter, Donna.
She is survived by her kids, Nelda, George, Betty (Burt), Cathy (Rick), and Shirley, 9 grandkids, Ronnie, Jamie, Steven, Misty, Wendy, Stormy, Alicia, Chris and Vince, 15 great grandkids, 4 great great grandkids and more family and friends that are like family than a whole lifetime could measure.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Louisburg Cemetery C/O Dengel and Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.