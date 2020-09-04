Olen Dennis

The family of Olen Romaine Dennis of West Line, MO, previously of Louisburg, KS, are saddened to announce his passing on September 2, 2020, at the age of 75.
Romaine was born on January 21st, 1945, to John Austin Dennis and Susie Belle Dye Dennis in Marshall, MO. Romaine and Deloris Jean Davis were married on November 3rd, 1962, in Marshall and moved to the Overland Park, KS area where he began his career as a meat cutter for Safeway.
In 1972, with their two sons, Chris and Keith, Romaine and Deloris moved to Louisburg, KS, where Romaine continued to work as a meat cutter for Safeway and purchased land to raise cattle. After retiring from Safeway, he worked for Jegen’s Grocery as a meat market manager, while building homes and developing two sub-divisions in rural Miami County. Romaine had a love for classic cars. In 2000, he and his sons opened the Good Time Classics dealership in Paola. In 2008, they built a new shop in West Line, MO and continued to buy and sell cars all over the world. Romaine ran Good Time Classics up until the Fall of 2019, when his health prevented him from continuing, just short of his 20-year goal. His final sale was his prized 1966 Mustang GT-350, shipped to Paris, France.
Romaine enjoyed collecting anything vintage. One of his hobbies was building a small scale 1950s inspired town in West Line, MO, in memory of his mother, Susie Dennis. He hosted many car club nights and small events and was happy for it to be used by photographers as a backdrop, and on occasion for weddings. Romaine was known for always being busy. He enjoyed clearing the streets in town after snowstorms, mowing the church yard, and looking for anything he could do to help the elderly folks in his community.
Romaine is survived by his wife, Deloris of the home, Eldest son, Chris Dennis (Dianne) Overland Park, their daughters, Katie (Will) Gunnerson of Iowa City, IA, Kelsey (David) Hall, and Wren of Prairie Village. Youngest son, Keith Dennis (Wendy) of West Line, MO, Tara Nolan of Denver, Colorado, Amy Dennis and Colton of Louisburg, Sean Dennis, (Lynsey) and Ember of Kansas City, MO.
Private services are being held by the family.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
