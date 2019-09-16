Oleta Davidson, age 98, Hume, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2019.
Funeral service 2 pm Thursday Sep 19, 2019 Hume United Methodist Church. Burial Hume Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday Sep 18 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Contributions are suggested to the Hume United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.