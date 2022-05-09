Olon James "Jim" Olson, age 66, of Rantoul, KS, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
Born October 25, 1955, to JoAnn (Harlow) and Olon H. Olson.
Jim graduated from Gardner High School in 1973. Joining the US Navy after graduation. He was injured during his time of service, becoming disabled. He was given an Honorable discharge and returned to Kansas on his road to recovery.
He found his home to be in Rantoul, KS, where he met his wife Brenda of more than 30 years.
Jim had a passion for auto mechanics. Always tinkering with one and enjoyed spending time with others who did also.
Jim enjoyed raising cattle and did so until his health began to decline. Jim wasn’t one to get all worked up over the little things—he preferred the simple life!
Jim leaves behind his wife Brenda of the home. Father Olon H. Olson (Shirley) of Lenexa, KS, sisters, Janet Olson of Lenexa, KS, Juanita Oberheide (Philip) Paola, KS. Two step children: Tracy Cole (Fred) Ottawa, KS, Jeff Robinson (Teresa) of Washington. A feline friend named “cat” who he adored, and many extended family.
Jim joins those who have crossed over before him, mother JoAnn, Brother Richard, sister Dee and mother-in-law Betty Atwood.
The family suggests that you make donations to the Franklin County Cancer Society 215 S Main St Ottawa, KS 66067 or Enhabit Cares, 6688 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1300, Dallas, TX 75206 in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.