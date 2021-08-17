Orlie Dean Davidson, age 94, of Louisburg, KS, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, KS.
Orlie was born November 10, 1926, in Sheridan, MO. He was the youngest of seven children (4 girls & 3 boys) born to Leslie Cleveland Davidson and Nellie May (Calkins) Rinehart. He grew up in the Grant City area graduating from Grant City High School.
Right out of high school he was drafted into the Army and served overseas at Dachau, Germany. While on leave from the Army he married Iona June (Thompson) on July 18, 1946 in Troy, KS. After being discharged from the service the Davidson’s made their home on a farm in the Grant City community. Together they had four children: Leslie Alan, Linda Diane, Stephen (born in Grant City) and Norma (after they had moved to Hiawatha, KS). From Hiawatha they moved to Cameron, MO and then in 1968 ended up settling in Osawatomie, KS with Orlie working for the Osawatomie Building Supply.
Approximately 1971, Orlie & Iona purchased the Osawatomie Building Supply until they sold in 1991 when Orlie retired; well from the lumber business anyway. He continued to serve the Osawatomie Community by delivering meals on wheels for over 25 years.
Both Orlie and Iona loved to travel. They traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Europe and several other countries while cruising with family and friends. Orlie loved playing cards and dominoes and during his retirement years became an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals. If the game was on he was watching.
Orlie was a member of the Osawatomie First Baptist Church, local order of Eastern Star, Osawatomie Lions Club and Osawatomie Masonic Lodge and was previously awarded his 60 year pin from the Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters & brothers, his wife of 70 years Iona, his son Alan and his great grandson Ryan Michael Hawn. Survivors include: Linda (Tom) Burk of Louisburg, KS; Stephen (partner Don Bell) Lee’s Summit, MO; Norma (Steve) Reynierse of Chesapeake, VA and daughter-in-law Linda Davidson of Paola, KS.
Surviving grandchildren are: Jeff Davidson of Ottawa, KS, Stacy Huffhines of Olathe, KS, Kristi Webb of Kansas City, MO, Matthew Davidson of Abingdon, MD, Sara Hemmann of St. Peters, MO, Jennifer Hawn of Dardenne Prairie, MO & Nicholas Chamberlin III of Woodstock, GA and 11 great grandchildren: Lauren & Brenna Davidson, Michael Huffhines Jr., Alexis “Lexi” Webb, Ian, Isaac & Owen Hemmann, Charlotte & Grant Hawn, R. J. Davidson and Griffin Chamberlin; two sisters-in-law Marie (Paul) Lehman of Wathena, KS and Elaine (Clark) Stabe of Grant City, MO, and brother-in-law Ted Cerny of Salisbury, MO, along with his many nieces and nephews. It was just this past month while attending Robert and Darlene Davidson’s 60th wedding anniversary (Orlie’s nephew) that he got to meet several of his great great nephews and nieces and a few of his great great great nephews and nieces. He commented: “Wow, I didn’t know I had so many.”
Burial will be in the Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials to: Osawatomie Senior Citizens Center or The Flying Pigs Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
