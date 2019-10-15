Otis Clyde Lile age 82 of Parker, KS died Sunday October 13, 2019 in Olathe Hospice House Olathe, KS. Graveside Service: 11 am Friday October 18, 2019 at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorial(s): 1st Baptist Church of Osawatomie or Alzheimer's Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
