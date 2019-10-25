Otis Clyde Lile age 82 of Parker, KS died Sunday October 13, 2019, at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, KS.
Otis was born May 24, 1937, in Lawrence, Kansas. He was the youngest of three born to Clyde Albert and Edyth Alice (Chase) Lile. Otis grew up in Parker graduating with the Parker High School Class of 1955.
After high school, Otis enlisted into the Naval Reserves. He served for two years until enlisting into the United State Air Force. During his enlistment he was with the 328th Civil Engineering Unit. He was honorably discharged in 1961.
In March of 1964, Otis and Leota Jean Farris were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma. They made their home in Parker, Kansas with their two boys Roger and Kevin.
Otis was a working man. He worked for the Osawatomie State Hospital as a License Mental Health Tech. for over 30 years. During that time he also farmed full-time and worked at the Skelly station part-time. Otis restored John Deere tractors and sold stock trailers.
In his spare time Otis enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and traveling with his family. He attended church at the First Baptist Church of Osawatomie. He was also a past member of the ELKS Lodge in Osawatomie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Jean of 55 years, sons Roger Hampton of Osawatomie, KS and Kevin Lile of Greeley, KS, five grandchildren Travis Hampton, Clint Hampton, Seth Hampton, Ethan Hampton and Krysten Brown-Lile and four great-grandchildren Wyatt, Otis, McKenzie and Jackson. Along with other family and friends.
Graveside Service October 18, 2019, at Osawatomie Cemetery
Memorials: First Baptist Church of Osawatomie or Alzheimer's Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
