July 6, 1949 - October 13, 2020
Pamela (Hicks) Hire of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Paola and Emporia, KS, passed away October 13, 2020.
She was born on July 6, 1949 in Buffalo, New York to Jane Graser (Hicks) and Robert H. Hicks. She attended Orchard Park High School graduating in 1967. In 1970, she moved to Emporia Kansas to attend college at Emporia State Teachers College.
Pam worked as manager of Spic & Span Cleaners in Emporia for 20 years. In 1975, Pam married Tom Hire also of Emporia. In 1977, Pam and Tom had a son Tom Hire, Jr. In 1990, they moved to Paola where Pam worked at Team Bank as an Internal Account Controller. In 1997, Pam and Tom moved to Cedaredge, Colorado on the western slope to start their retirement. It was short lived as Pam and Tom developed a part-time landscaping company, and Pam worked as an administrative assistant at Grand Junction Pipe and Supply for 8 years. In 2005, they moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to Tom, Jr., his wife Keera, and their grandchildren Courtney and Kenny.
Pam was always a people person and enjoyed working with Tom, Jr., in his scouting career and his achievement of reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. She enjoyed being outdoors in the summer swimming, running, gardening, taking walks with her dogs and keeping track of the men’s softball team that Tom enjoyed along with all the fellowship associated with these events. Pam was always detail oriented and on top of every event at hand. She enjoyed collecting stuffed penguins and snowmen. Her house was full of antique furniture and memorabilia. Her family was always on the top of her list. She spent every day with her grandchildren during their school functions and extracurricular activities.
Pam was preceded in death by her father Robert H. Hicks in 1995 and her mother Jane Graser Hicks in 2018.
She survived by her husband Tom Hire, Sr.; her son Tom Hire, Jr. and his wife Keera; grandchildren Courtney, Kenny and Cameron of Colorado Springs; brothers Robert ( Butch) and William Hicks; sister Barbara Hicks of Hood River, Oregon; niece Alyson Williams of Belgrade, Montana; brother-in-law Alan Hire and his wife Jan and family of Paola; sisters-in-law Margaret Kunde and family of Bloomington, Illinois, Judy Pryczinski and family of Decatur, Illinois, and Theresa Hire of Overland Park, KS.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. 303rd, Paola, KS, 66071. A private burial will take place later at Paola Cemetery. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pam’s Memory may be made to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), or New Century Hospice (www.newcenturyhospice.com).
