Former Paola resident Patricia A. Lloyd Hoffman died in her home January 5th.
She was born December 23, 1936, to Ruby Rees and Dwight E. Lloyd. She is preceded in death by her husband Ken Hoffman and her sister Lova Duncan and mourned by siblings LaRue Shriver, Ted Lloyd (Marcie), Lynda Doane (Don), and Reta Bell (Lew), her children Ken (Penny) and Shari, grandchildren Chris (Jessica), Matt (Dee), Katharine, Jackson and Clayton, and great-grandchildren Abby and Haylee.
Pat was baptized at age 13, along with brother Ted at the Twin City Church of Christ. She was a member of the Overland Park Church of Christ.
Pat graduated as the valedictorian from Spring Hill High School in 1954, She worked as a legal secretary, office manager, and as administrative assistant to judges of the Johnson County District Court.
Pat met her husband Kenneth Hoffman in 1953. They were married for 60 years before Ken died March 17th, 2015.
Her hobbies included needlework, puzzles, reading, bridge and flower gardening.
She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts USA from Brownie Leader to President of the Santa Fe Trail Council. She taught 4-H sewing, judged clothing and style show. A lifetime member of the Miami County Hospital Auxiliary, she served as President, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Centennial Federated Women’s Club, and TNT Bridge Club.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.