Former Paola resident Patricia A. Lloyd Hoffman died in her home January 5th.

She was born December 23, 1936, to Ruby Rees and Dwight E. Lloyd. She is preceded in death by her husband Ken Hoffman and her sister Lova Duncan and mourned by siblings LaRue Shriver, Ted Lloyd (Marcie), Lynda Doane (Don), and Reta Bell (Lew), her children Ken (Penny) and Shari, grandchildren Chris (Jessica), Matt (Dee), Katharine, Jackson and Clayton, and great-grandchildren Abby and Haylee.

