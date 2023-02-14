Patricia A. (Nolan) Feuerborn, age 94, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Parkview Heights in Garnett, Kansas.
Pat was born on December 14, 1928, in Winterset, Iowa. She was the only child born to Leo F. (Rusty) and Opal A (Thurman) Nolan. After her parents passed in 1942, she moved to Greeley, Kansas, to live with her loving Aunt Ellen and Uncle George Miller, blending right in with her new sibling-cousins.
She graduated from Greeley High School in 1946 and then earned her teaching certificate from Ursuline Academy in Paola, Kansas. After a short teaching career at a Hillsdale rural school, Pat was united in marriage to Clifford C. Feuerborn, November 26, 1947, at St. John's Church in Greeley. This union was blessed with eleven children, giving Pat the large family she always wanted.
Besides being a wife, mother, Altar Society member, campfire girl and cub scout leader, 4-H, and PTA throughout the years, she also opened the Greeley Ceramic Shop with her sister-in-law Lucille Feuerborn in the 70s. She ran a successful business due to her exceptional artistic and creative abilities, expanding to Porcelain Dolls and taught classes for many years.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband; parents; aunt and uncle; two brothers, George and Chuck Miller; her son, Dan E. Feuerborn; sons-in-law, Mac Akins and Mark Stevenson and her granddaughter, Brittney G. Feuerborn.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary and Marcella Miller; her children and their spouses, Patty (Rick Davis) of Pocatello, Idaho, Richard (Valez Byrd) of Boise, Idaho, Beth Akins of Ottawa, Kansas, Chris (Terri) of Louisburg, Kansas, Rusty of Topeka, Kansas, Becky (Scott) Cook of Shawnee, Kansas, Laurie Stevenson of Garnett, Kansas, Marci (Brian) Stevens of Lenexa, Kansas, Cliff (Karen) of Greeley, Kansas, Shawn (Diana) of Lane, Kansas; daughter-in-law Geralyn Feuerborn of Greeley, Kansas; 33 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church at Scipio, Kansas. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery at Scipio. Pat's family will greet friends following a Rosary at 6:30 PM on Thursday evening at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic School and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.