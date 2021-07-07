1947-2021
Patricia Ann Castleberry, 73, Paola, KS, died 7/3/2021.
Visitation 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053, followed by graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Bucyrus Cemetery, Bucyrus, KS. Memorials are to Parkinsion’s Foundation and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Survivors: husband Les, daughter Robin Kern, sons David and Phillip.
Full obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com.
