Patricia Ann Harshman, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vintage Park of Louisburg.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, KS.
Patricia was born on Tuesday, April 9, 1940, in Saint Joseph, MO. She was the daughter of Vernon and Hazel (Shelton) Lewis.
Patricia married Albert Leroy Harshman on Wednesday, July 3, 1957, in Kansas City, MO. They later moved to Louisburg in 1967. Together they had three children, Alvin, Bruce, and Gary.
Patricia was a wonderful mother. She not only provided the basic necessities, but also entertained her kids by playing games or doing crafts with them. The games continued with her grandsons when they would come down on weekends to play with her. That was a very special time that she really appreciated.
She was a master at crocheting and loved embroidery. It gave her great pleasure to make doilies, table scarves, pillowcases, potholders and zucchini bread for friends and family as gifts.
Patricia worked in the Louisburg High School kitchen for over 10 years. It warmed her heart whenever the kids made positive comments to her.
Louisburg Senior Citizens was wonderful for her in the later years. She enjoyed getting to be with people and especially enjoyed participating in the Wii bowling games and tournaments.
Patricia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Bruce Harshman, and grandson Bryan Harshman.
Patricia is survived by her sons; Alvin (Lisa) Harshman and Gary (Renee) Harshman, three grandsons; David, Jeff, and Paul Harshman, three great grandchildren with a fourth on the way, daughter in law, Kynda Harshman, one sister, Carol Franklin, two half siblings; Sharon (Wynn) Brooks and Joe (Vickie) Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the American Diabetes Association, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.