Patricia Ann (Husted) Hadsall, 86, of Overland Park, KS, died peacefully at her home May 28, 2021.
Services Tuesday, June 1st, 2:00 p.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial Osawatomie Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by parents William and Anna Husted and siblings Bernice, Helen, Norma, Barbara, LaVaughn, LaVerne and Richard. She is survived by her husband, George Hadsall; children Debbie Carson, George “Tom” Hadsall Jr. and Carol (Dell) Yeamans; grandchildren Matt (Laura), Scott Hadsall, Jacob Hadsall, Josh (Rachelle) and Kristen (Ian) Hamilton; great grandson Noah Yeamans, Seth Yeamans, Braddix Yeamans and Henry Hamilton.
