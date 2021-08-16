1947-2021
Pat Miller, 73, of Louisburg passed away August 14, 2021, at Kansas City Hospice House.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Friday August 20, 2021; Memorial service to follow; both at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053.
Private family inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery. For the full obituary please visit our website www.dengelmortuary.com.
