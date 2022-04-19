Patricia Nancy Bruce, age 80, of Garnett, KS, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Saint Luke's Hospital located on the Plaza in Kansas City, MO.
Pat was born June 5, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the eldest of three born to Fred and Francis (Patrick) Clark. Pat attended Parkhill High School in Missouri.
Pat married Charles Austin Bruce on August 9, 1958, in Parkville, Missouri. This union was blessed with four children: Ronald G., Charles D., Cynthia D. and Kevin A. Bruce. Initially, Pat and Charlie made their home for a short time in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving their young family to Osawatomie, Kansas. Pat and Charlie lived in the surrounding Osawatomie area for roughly 25 years until all of their kids were grown.
Upon retirement, Pat and Charlie moved to Eagle Rock, Missouri (Table Rock Lake) where they spent an additional 20+ years and lastly moving to Garnett, Kansas, in 2015 to live out their lives amongst close relatives.
During most of her life, Pat was a stay-at-home mom and housewife; however, she did work outside of the home occasionally in a sewing factory, as a nurse’s aide, and as a dental assistant. In her free time, Pat enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, watching squirrels play and hummingbirds feed from her back porch at Table Rock Lake. However, her favorite activity was entertaining all her grandchildren when visiting her at their Table Rock Lake house.
She was a wonderful cook. Everything Pat made was delicious, but her family had their favorites that included, but certainly not limited to, sausage bread, zucchini bread, various desserts, chicken and dumplings, and meatloaf. Pat especially enjoyed sharing time with family and friends and when doing so, it usually included “happy hour”, card games, and lots of humorous light-hearted conversations.
During the summer months, Pat and Charlie loved hosting their kids and grandkids at Table Rock Lake full of the normal lake activities as well as the “special treatment” only a grandma can provide. Overall, Pat was a very giving, caring, and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and wonderful person in general …. always putting the needs of others before hers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Austin Bruce, her parents Fred and Francis (Patrick) Clark, and brother Richard A. Clark
Survivors include her three sons, Ronald Bruce of Garnett, Kansas; Charles (Chuck) Bruce and wife Theresa of Olathe, Kansas; Kevin Bruce and wife Rachel of Ottawa, Kansas; one daughter, Cynthia Sommer and husband Kenny of Paola, Kansas; Brother Dennis Clark of Garnett, Kansas and wife Hope and son Randy; eleven grandchildren, Cassandra Tague, Travis Bruce, Brianna Croan, Joshua Bruce, Jacob Bruce, Garrison Bruce, Matthew Sommer, Devin Bruce, Dawson Bruce, Payton Bruce and Drake Langston; seven great grandchildren and several other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Services were April 15 & 16th at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home BURIAL Beagle Cemetery MEMORIALs are to American Heart Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
