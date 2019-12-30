Patricia Goodeyon

Patricia Ann Goodeyon age 81 of Osawatomie, KS died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, KS.
Pat was born October 20, 1938 in Greeley, KS. She was the fifth of thirteen children born to Alfred Joseph & Albertine Eugenia (Peine) Lickteig. Pat grew up in Greeley, Kansas; she graduated with the Greeley High School Class of 1956.
On December 9, 1960, Pat and Howard O. “Buck” Goodeyon were united in marriage in Miami, OK. They were later remarried in the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie. Together the couple had four children Dennis, Ron, Angela and Amber. They made their home in Osawatomie.
Starting in 1960, Pat was an LPN at the Osawatomie State Hospital and retired from the hospital in 1999 as a Substance Abuse Counselor. Over the years, besides working at the Osawatomie State Hospital, Pat had other jobs that included being a waitress at the Elks Club, a nurse’s aide at Holiday Manor, but she was best known for being the “Avon Lady” or the “Ding Dong Lady” for the last 46 years.
Pat was always on the go and knew no strangers. She travelled all over the United States and even overseas to France, Germany, Ireland and Italy. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping, and talking to everyone she met. Buck and Pat spent some weekends going to the casinos and she loved playing the one arm bandit…the slot machine. Family was very important to Pat. She thoroughly loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. She was very devoted to her large extended family, she was a constant fixture at all her family get together and reunions. and prided herself in keeping in touch with all of them.
Pat was an active member of the St. Philip Neri Catholic church. She was a member of the Alter Society, as well as an Eucharistic Minister serving communion to parishioners who were either homebound or unable to attend Mass, and she was a Lector as well.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, siblings Vic Lickteig, Gene Lickteig, Joyce Burris and Linda Lickteig.
Survivors include husband of 59 years Buck of the home, children Dennis (Monique) Goodeyon of Overland Park, KS, Ron (Sara) Goodeyon of Tulsa, OK, Angela (Eric) Hansen of Gardner, KS and Amber (Matthew) Campbell of Olathe, KS, nine grandchildren, Trisden and Zach Goodeyon, Rebecca, Will and JP Goodeyon, Megan Turpin (Tommy), Grant Hansen, Michael and Alyssa Campbell and one great granddaughter Savannah Turpin. Brothers, Don Lickteig, Bernard Lickteig, Steve Lickteig, Mike Lickteig, Fabian Lickteig, Leon Lickteig, Jerome Lickteig and sister Alfreda Hiner. Along with many other family and numerous friends. Visitation 6-8 pm Sunday December 29, 2019. Service 10 am Monday December 30, 2019 all at the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Memorials are to the church.
