Patricia Griffin

1934-2019
Patricia Ruth Griffin, 85, of Paola KS, passed away on January 1st, 2020 at North Point Nursing Facility.
Pat was born in Topeka KS on March 17th, 1934 to Ray and Ellen Rogers. She was one of 6 children. She graduated from Topeka High in 1951, attended Washburn University for a year, then transferred to Kansas State University, where she graduated with a Physical Education degree. While in college, she played fast-pitch softball (1st base) for the Topeka softball team (sponsored by Ohse Meats) during the summers.
After graduating from K-State, Pat accepted a position as girls P.E. teacher at Paola High School, where she taught for 2 years before being forced to resign after becoming pregnant. Later, she taught girls P.E. at Ursuline Academy in Paola (which at that time was both a convent and a girls boarding school). After the academy closed in the early 70s, she taught P.E. at St. Agnes Elementary school in Mission KS for 3 years, before accepting a position as P.E. teacher at Spring Hill Elementary. She taught at Spring Hill for 12 years before taking her retirement.
Upon retiring from the public school system, Pat took on the role of Director of the Paola Preschool program at First Presbyterian Church, which she held for several years.
Pat had a strong and vibrant faith in Jesus, and was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Paola, where she sang in the choir and served as an elder, as well as serving on multiple pastor search committees. Being a P.E. teacher, Pat loved all sports, but especially softball, tennis, and bowling. She was a founding member of an all-female a cappella barbershop singing group called the Eighth Notes. She was also a long-time member of PEO.
Shortly after Pat came to Paola in 1955, she met Bill Griffin, who, with his father, operated the local IGA grocery store. They fell in love and were married in the summer of 1956. They’d been married for 63 and a half years when Pat passed away.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ellen Rogers, two brothers (Warren Rogers and Bob Rogers), and a sister (Jane Rogers). She is survived by her husband Bill (of Paola), her daughter Kim (of Joplin MO), her son Kyle (of Spring Hill KS), her sister Shirley Boucher (of Glendale CA), and her sister Sharon Clemens (of Ft. Collins CO), as well as a large group of friends. Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2019 followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071; burial in Paola Cemetery. Memorials are to Kansas Hospice Care or North Point Nursing Home Activity Department and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
