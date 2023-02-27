1939-2023
Patricia A. Groh died on Wednesday February 22, 2023, at home in Apple Valley, Minnesota. She was 83 years old.
1939-2023
Patricia A. Groh died on Wednesday February 22, 2023, at home in Apple Valley, Minnesota. She was 83 years old.
She was born on July 27, 1939, in Denver, Colorado. She was the daughter of Henry M. Roethel and Mildred G. Dudley. Pat grew up and went to school in Osawatomie, Kansas.
She married LeRoy E. Groh. They raised a family in Lakeville, Minnesota. As a family they enjoyed snowmobiling, water skiing, and camping. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota for twenty years. Her greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. They were the love of her life.
She had many hobbies that included sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Her favorite things to do were sitting outside and reading her books or spending time working on her family research.
She is survived by her daughter Jennie (Casey) Wollschlager of Apple Valley; son Dennis (Kim) Groh of White Bear Lake; grandchildren Bryon (Nikki) Schloemer, Haylei (Tony) Peterson, Philip (Nichelle) Schloemer, Heather (Taylor) Kerns, Russell Groh, Patrick (Elizabeth) Wollschlager, Caleb, Crista, Isabella, and Ariana Wollschlager; great grandchildren Ella, Cole, Jack, Bria, Nevaeh, Nolan Aaliyah, and Cayde; and sister Merilee (Joe) Baughman of Paola.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years LeRoy, a son Ronnie, her parents Henry Roethel and Mildred Blumel, and her in-laws Albert Groh and Isabella Foster.
Visitation: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Memorials are to Hospice of the Midwest and can be sent to the funeral home.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.