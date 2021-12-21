Patricia Loraine Beebe Schwartz
Born January 20, 1939. Died December 20, 2021
Preceded by death: Parents - Virgil Whitney Beebe and Bertha Loraine Bates Beebe. Sister - Colene Kay Watson. Son - Jeffrey David Schwartz
Survivors: 4 Daughters; Cynthia Ann Childers (David) - Alabama, Darla Louise Acton (Tim) - Nebraska, Eleanor Kay Davis (Jay) - Iowa, and Sue Lynn Templeton (Keith) - Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
