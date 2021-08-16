Patricia Monroe passed away peacefully July 17, 2021.
She was a loving and compassionate women with a beautiful smile. That touched many hearts everywhere she was.
She was born December 21, 1934, in Osawatomie, KS, daughter of Lou and Nettie McKinney.
She worked at Ellwood School for many years and loved every minute of it. The children and the staff was part of her extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Monroe, (2) sons Mike and Jack Monroe.
She is survived by her (2) children Patty Pottenger and Don Monroe, Grandson Seth Pottenger. (2) Sisters Deloras White and Sharon Stewart, (2) Brothers Montie and Rolla McKinney. Many nieces, nephews and extended family members that called her Mom and Grandma.
Special Thank you to Freda and Nettie Tryon, Central Coast Hospice, Dr. Jeffrey Bourne MD, extended family members for all their support and caring with her end of life care.
Rosary at Welch –Ryce Haider Goleta Friday, August 6, 2021.
Her service will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.