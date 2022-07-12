Patricia “Pat” Swenson, age 82, of Cleveland, MO, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N Metcalf, Louisburg, KS 66053. Private family burial will take place at Freeman Cemetery.
Pat was born on Monday, December 11, 1939, in Machiasport, ME. She was the daughter of Leroy and Margaret (Gately) Griffin. Pat was a graduate of Washington Academy in East Machias, ME.
Pat met her future husband James “Elvin” Swenson in 1960. The two were married on Saturday, March 11, 1961, at the Machiasport Congregational Church. From their union they had two children, Michael, and Cheryl. Michael was born in 1962 in Nassawadox, VA, where Jim was Stationed in the Air Force. The Air Force then took them to the Panama Canal Zone, where Cheryl would be born in 1966. Pat spent her working years as a customer service agent in the insurance industry.
Pat loved her family fiercely. She treated the people they chose just like her own. From her son-in-law and daughter-in-law to her grandson-in-law and granddaughter-in-law; there was no difference in her love for them. She had a competitive streak and had no shame in taking their money when playing games as a family. Pat made the best banana, zucchini, and pumpkin bread, and it was coveted by all.
Pat was a one-of-a-kind grandmother, always making sure her grand and great-grandchildren knew how much they were loved. From dance classes to long weekend sleepovers, she was always up for spending time with them.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband James Swenson, son Michael (Tammy) Swenson, daughter Cheryl (Mike) Fennesy, three grandchildren; Ashley (Matt) Lemke, Bradley (Katie) Swenson, and Griffin Fennesy, 5 great grandchildren; Amelia, Grant, Eleanor, Wyatt, and McKenna, sister-in-law Virginia (Bill) Robinett, brother-in-law George Swenson, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.