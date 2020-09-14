Patricia "Trish" Becher

Patricia Ann (Trish) Becher of Louisburg, KS, passed peacefully at home on September 10, 2020, at the age of 52.
Trish attended Olathe South HS, Missouri Western, and completed her master’s degree in social work at the University of Kansas. Trish was passionate about helping mentally ill and homeless individuals, veterans, and families. Her professional career included Rediscover, Director of Adult Services at Restart and most recently as Director of Community Support Services at Comprehensive Mental Health.
She is survived by Kelly Ratliff, her wife of 18 years, daughter, Reilly, and son, Ben.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
