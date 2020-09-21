Patsy Coffey

Patsy Ann Coffey was born August 26, 1947, and passed away September 7, 2020, at 73 years of age.
Patsy married Dwaine Ritch which ended in divorce and later married John "Fred" Coffey on October 11, 1984.
Patsy worked in the housekeeping field her entire adult career taking pride in her abilities to maintain clean facilities for the elderly.
Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Juanita Feighner of Fontana, Ks, sisters MaryLou Billingsley of Holden MO and Dorothy Watson of Garnett Ks, brothers Duane Feighner of Louisburg KS and Hubert Feighner of Overland Park KS and son Tim Coffey of Gardner KS.
Survived by husband Fred Coffey of the home, children Michael Ritch of Paola, Kim Ritch of Lane, Kelly (Kathy) Feighner of Lane, Chris (Mary) Ritch of LaCygne, Michelle (Mike) Chester of Osawatomie, Mark (Jody) Ritch of Paola, Richard (Tesia) Coffey of Mapleton, Jane (Joe) Redcliffe of Rochelle, Ill, and Kevin Feighner. Siblings, Jim (Joan) Feighner of Lane, KS and Janet Smith of Garnett, KS. Twenty Grandchildren, Thirty-Six Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were September 11th & 12th at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Fontana Cemetery. Memorials are to the Miami County Cancer Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
