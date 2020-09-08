Patsy Coffey

Patsy Ann Coffey, age 73, of Paola, KS, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home.
Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, all at Eddy-Birchard.
Burial at Fontana Cemetery. Memorial to Miami County Cancer Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
