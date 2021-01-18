Patty Madison, age 91, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Patty was born September 16, 1929, in Paola, Kansas, to Kenneth and Hazel Bair.
Patty grew up in Paola and where she graduated from Paola High School and was a member of the marching band. Later on Patty married the love of her life, Bob L. Madison on April 10, 1949, at the First Presbyterian Church in Paola, Kansas.
Her proudest career accomplishments are when she worked as a legal secretary. Patty loved listening to Country Western music, playing her accordion and spending time with her family. She was a proud mother to her two children, Russell and Gail, she took pride in raising them on the farm. Patty was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Forney, Texas and The American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Patty is preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Madison and parents Kenneth and Hazel Bair.
Those left with cherished memories are her children Russell Madison and wife Linda of Wilmington, Ohio, Gail Madison and spouse Barbara Hobbs of Forney, Texas; two wonderful grandchildren, Andrew and Dana Madison of Wilmington, Ohio; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Gilchrist and husband Don of Osawatomie, KS, nephews Brad Gilchrist of Osawatomie, KS and Michael McMahan of Fort Morgan, CO along with a host of other beloved family and friends who will miss her dearly.
