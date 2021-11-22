1942-2021
Paul Hairl Cantrell, 79, of Paola, passed away November 18, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation Saturday, December 4, 2021, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral following at 2 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Survivors include his wife Tabitha and sons Hairl Lee, Paul Eugene, and Mark DeWayne Cantrell, and daughter Tammy Mae Farmer. Memorials to donor’s choice.
Full obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com.
