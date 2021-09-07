Paul Douglas Johnson, 85, of Leavenworth, Kansas, died September 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Leavenworth.
He was born January 12, 1936, in Paola, Kansas, son of Beulah and Albert Johnson. After graduating Paola High School, he attended the University of Kansas, receiving a BA in chemistry and an MD. His medical internship was with George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. In 1962, he married Rebecca Swander, and in 1965 he began general practice in Leavenworth, Kansas, which continued for 36 years. Dr. Johnson served on the Leavenworth school board, water board, and recently accepted the invitation to sit on the board for Leavenworth Attainable Housing.
He is survived by Rebecca (“Becky”), his wife of 59 years; by his children and daughters-in-law, Carl Johnson (Mary Beth), Sarah Johnson, Eric Johnson (Heather); by his grandchildren, Logan Bruce, Paul Johnson, Teresa Johnson, Emma Johnson, and Grace Bruce Johnson; and by his beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Interfaith Community of Hope, (311 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, KS 66048, https://lvcommunityofhope.org), Leavenworth Attainable Housing, Inc. (608 N 10th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048), St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, (209 N 7th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048; https://www.stpaulslvn.org), or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Paul’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
