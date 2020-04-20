Paul Kircher

Paul W. Kircher made his transition April 14, 2020, at Forest Creek Memory Care after fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for seven years.
Paul, the son of Charles L. Kircher and Hazel Maxine Pedigo Kircher, was born September 22, 1942, at the family farm in the same room as his father.
Paul graduated high school from Louisburg Rural High School in 1960. He attended Emporia State University where he earned his BS in Education, his MS in Counseling and his Specialists in School Administration. The majority of his career was spent as principal and assistant principal at Garnett, Louisburg and Blue Valley where he retired the first time after serving as the Blue Valley Director of Activities.
He returned to Louisburg as Assistant Principal and retired again in 2003. He continued to substitute in Blue Valley and jokingly retired nine times! He served on the Louisburg Board of Education from 2003 to 2011. Education awards included Jaycee Outstanding Young Educator and Athletic Director of the Year. He loved the kids and was known as a fun-loving, caring and fair administrator.
Paul and his wife, Linda, of 54 years, had two devoted sons, Paul C. whose children are Mackenzie (Brandon), Lauren (Chris), Nicolas, great grandson, Jaxon and son, Eric and wonderful daughter-in-law, Rachelle and their daughter Kadisyn. He was so proud of them and loved attending all their activities, including softball, baseball, soccer and swimming.
Paul was a member of the Unity Church of Overland Park and served his church community in many capacities, including Board of Directors 1993-1996.
Preceding him in death were his parents and niece, Reilly Opal Kircher. He is survived by his wife, Linda son, Paul C., son, Eric and wife Rachelle and his four grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother, Robert and wife, Sandy of Lawrence and one sister, Marge Westfall and husband, Sam and one nephew and two nieces.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced on the Funeral Home Website. Cremation.
In Lieu of Flowers please make memorial contributions to the USD 416 Education Endowment Association, the Blue Valley Education Foundation or Unity Church of Overland Park.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
