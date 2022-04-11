Paul Terry Filla Sr., age 75, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, Rinehart Christian Church, Richards, Missouri.
Burial service 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Scott National Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Schneider Funeral Home, Mound City Chapel.
