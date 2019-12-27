Paul Douglass "Doug" Watson age 60 of Springfield, LA formerly of Spring Hill, KS died Friday December 20, 2019 at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, LA.
Graveside Service 1:30 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 Osawatomie Cemetery. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home 913-755-2114
