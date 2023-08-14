Paula Elaine "Pee-Wee" Weers, 49, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. Paula was the sixth of nine children of James and Nancy (Walters) Weers.
She was born January 25, 1974, at Olathe, Kansas. She grew up in the Fontana area and graduated from Prairie View High School with the Class of 1992.
Paula worked at Cardinal FG in Spring Hill. She worked as a technician and was in her 27th year of employment there. She was a workaholic, oftentimes taking on extra shifts.
Paula's biggest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was also known to partake in a little bit of gambling and was pretty good at it, too! Her sport of choice was football and her favorite team was none other than the Kansas City Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her sister Kristina Weers-Colin and one grandchild Anthony Alan Joe Tomblin.
Paula is survived by her daughter Kasaundra LawRance (Micheal) of Olathe; two sons Tony, Jr. and Dillon Tomblin of Spring Hill; her parents Jim and Nancy Weers of Parker; three grandchildren Blake, Beau, and Adrianne LawRance; two sisters Marie Hochhalter and Tammy Weers both of Parker; five brothers Larry Weers (Michelle) of Fontana, John Weers (Lisa) of Linn Valley, James Weers (Lisa) of Fontana, Jesse Weers (Leslee) of Parker, brother Brian Lovgren (Evette) of Linn Valley; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Cadmus Cemetery, 7 Highway (between 2300 and 2400 Road) Fontana, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to her family to help with unexpected expenses.
