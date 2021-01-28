Paula J. Gentry, 83, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel, Missouri. Friends are welcome to attend, but masks are encouraged and social distancing should be observed.
A memorial service at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel, (660-679-0009) will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Paula Jean Gentry was born November 27, 1937, in Cass County near Drexel, Missouri to Paul and Geraldine Dawson Showalter.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Nissen. She is survived by her husband George Gentry of the home in Paola, KS., her son Randall Gentry and daughter Julie Gentry both of Paola, KS. She is also survived by her sisters Glenda Terry of Olathe, KS, and Donna Plumb of Archie, MO.
