Paula Louise Koger, age 64, of Clinton, MO, formerly of Evergreen, CO, died Tuesday, October 27, 2021, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
Paula was born February 22, 1957 in Paola, KS. She was one of four children born to David Dale and Mary Louise (Cole) Stocksen. She grew up and attended school in Osawatomie. Graduating with the Class of 1975.
On August 11, 1975, Paula and Wesley Eugene “Gene” Koger were united in marriage. To this marriage came two boys David and James.
Paula was preceded in death by her father David Stocksen, mother in law Shirley Delana and brother Randy Stocksen.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Gene of the home, sons James (Sylvia) Koger of LaCygne, KS and David (Tina) Koger of Lane, KS; her mother Mary Stocksen of Osawatomie, KS, father in law Lawrence Delana of Paola, KS; four grandchildren; Aimee, Amanda, Levi and Ashlynn and one great granddaughter Kaisley; sisters Margie Miller of Garnett, KS, Diana Diediker of Osawatomie, KS; sister-in law’s Karen Kaiser of Paola, KS and Vicky Newport of Liberty, MO. Along with other family and friends.
Celebration of Life was Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Paola Senior Center. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home (913)755-2114.
