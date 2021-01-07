Pauline Coker
August 14, 1935 – December 31, 2020
Pauline Coker passed away on December 31st, 2020. Born on August 14th, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, Pauline was the daughter of Beulah and George Lasley.
In 1953, she graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
In 1955 she married Larry Coker in Pittsburg, Kansas, and traveled with him during the course of his military career to Virginia, Kansas, and eventually San Antonio where he retired.
She leaves her husband of 65 years, Larry Coker; 2 daughters, Pam Green and Shelly Coker; and one son, Larry Coker, Jr. (Marcia). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Ryan McDougal (Karin), Cory McDougal (Christine), Sarah Chrastecky (Tanner), Jennifer Robinson (Ryan), Allison Holm, Mallory Keeter (Casey), and Devin Coker (Shaina); as well as 12 great-grandchildren Asher McDougal, Maisie McDougal, Connor McDougal, Cailyn McDougal, Keegan Henrichs, Paxton Chrastecky, Rylan Keeter, Addilyn Keeter, Scarlett Coker, Avery Coker, Evelyn Robinson, and Theodore Robinson.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30.
She will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Donations to honor Pauline's life can be made to the Saddlelight Center of San Antonio or to Heart to Heart Hospice. An extended obituary can be read at www.Porterloring.com.
