Pauline Faye Pool, age 86, of Osawatomie, KS, died June 24, 2023, at Rock Creek in Ottawa.

Pauline was born February 28, 1937, north of Towanda, KS. She was the 11th of 13 children born to Charles Manuel and Mamie (Mitchell) Rickerson. She attended school in Humbolt, KS, where she graduated from Humbolt High School. She then attended Junior College in Chanute.

