Pauline Faye Pool, age 86, of Osawatomie, KS, died June 24, 2023, at Rock Creek in Ottawa.
Pauline was born February 28, 1937, north of Towanda, KS. She was the 11th of 13 children born to Charles Manuel and Mamie (Mitchell) Rickerson. She attended school in Humbolt, KS, where she graduated from Humbolt High School. She then attended Junior College in Chanute.
She married Ronald Lee Pool on Oct. 7, 1956, at Buffalo, Kansas. The couple became the parents of two daughters and one son. They lived in Chanute, Iola, and Emporia, KS, before moving to Roswell, NM, and El Paso, TX. Their family moved to Osawatomie, KS, in 1966, where they stayed until building a home in Centerville, KS in 1977. They returned to Osawatomie in 1991.
Pauline worked for the Osawatomie State Hospital. She started in the maintenance department and then worked her way up to the business secretary. Pauline retired from OSH in 1994 after working for 28 years. She ran a craft store downtown Osawatomie. Ron owned Century 21 in Osawatomie and Pauline became a real estate broker and helped manage the business. She and Ron also had an auction company.
In her spare time, Pauline enjoyed sewing and quilting. She made hundreds of quilts over the years. Pauline kept her house clean and tidy. She gardened and was a very good cook. Pauline was a member of the Miami County Quilt Guild and the Lane/Osawatomie quilters. She was also a member of the Osawatomie United Methodist church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Pool, daughter Vicki Pool, infant son Daniel Pool, great grandson Ryan Hawn, her parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Valorie Davidson (William Jackson) of Osawatomie, grandchildren; Jeremy Pfaltzgraff, Nathan Pfaltzgraff, Jessica Pfaltzgraff (Ryan Alexander), Shawn McKenna (Riley Montgomery), Caitlin McKenna (Hayden Zebley), Matthew Davidson (Laura), Sara Hemmann (Nathan) and Jennifer Hawn (Christopher). Twelve great grandchildren; Lilly, Baylee, Violet, Breanna, Benjamin, Jaxson, Ronald, Ian, Isaac, Owen, Charlotte and Grant. One brother, Max Rickerson and three sisters Shirley Jantzen, Barbara Beck and Mary Sue McAdam. Along with other family and friends.
Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023. Service 11:00 AM all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial 3:30 PM at Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo, KS.
Memorials are to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
